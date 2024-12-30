European Stocks Dip Amidst Bond Yield Surge

European stocks experienced a modest decline on Monday, influenced by rising government bond yields, prompting investors to retreat from equities as the year draws to a close positively for regional markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.4% at 0819 GMT, with significant drops seen in the technology and industrial goods sectors. The upcoming New Year holiday contributed to thin trading volumes, with several European markets planning early closures on Tuesday.

The 10-year German bund yield reached its highest level since mid-November, mirroring a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Investor sentiment is cautious due to uncertainties regarding next year's monetary policies and potential inflationary strategies from the Trump administration. Despite this dip, the STOXX 600 remains on track for a 5.9% annual increase, with German stocks outperforming, while French stocks lagged. Siemens Healthineers fell by 0.6% following Siemens AG's announcement via CFO Ralf Thomas about reviewing its stake in its medical unit. Meanwhile, BayWa saw a 21% surge after agreeing to a restructuring deal with its key shareholders and financiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)