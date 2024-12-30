European Stocks Slip Amid Rising Bond Yields

European stocks edged lower on Monday, as heightened government bond yields prompted a pullout from equities, concluding a year that showed mixed outcomes for regional markets. The STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.3% by late morning, with technology and industrial sectors leading the decline.

Trading volumes were notably thin ahead of the New Year holiday mid-week. German, Italian, and Swiss markets are closed on Tuesday, while UK and French markets are operating on shortened schedules. The 10-year German bund yield reached its highest level since mid-November, in response to rising U.S. Treasury yields and uncertainty surrounding next year's monetary policies.

Despite fluctuations, the STOXX 600 remains on track for a 5.9% annual increase, though it trails behind the S&P 500's impressive 25% surge driven by Federal Reserve rate cuts and AI trade booms. The German DAX showed a 19% annual gain, while France's CAC 40 prepared for a 2.5% decline due to fiscal and political challenges.

