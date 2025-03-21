Farmers' Struggle: Unyielding Amidst Police Crackdown in Punjab

In a stand against the Punjab government, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) have declined an invitation for a meeting with state officials, protesting the recent police crackdown on farmers.

The farmers' groups criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its actions, insisting that a conducive environment is essential for productive talks and demanding the release of detained protesters.

The SKM announced the postponement of their march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and planned further protests, underscoring the ongoing tensions over policy demands including MSP regulations and infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)