Left Menu

Farmers' Struggle: Unyielding Amidst Police Crackdown in Punjab

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) refused to attend Punjab government's meeting, criticizing police actions against protesting farmers. They demand a conducive environment for dialogue and release of detained protesters. SKM postponed its Punjab Assembly march and announced protests for March 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST
Farmers' Struggle: Unyielding Amidst Police Crackdown in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stand against the Punjab government, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) have declined an invitation for a meeting with state officials, protesting the recent police crackdown on farmers.

The farmers' groups criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its actions, insisting that a conducive environment is essential for productive talks and demanding the release of detained protesters.

The SKM announced the postponement of their march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and planned further protests, underscoring the ongoing tensions over policy demands including MSP regulations and infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025