Farmers' Struggle: Unyielding Amidst Police Crackdown in Punjab
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) refused to attend Punjab government's meeting, criticizing police actions against protesting farmers. They demand a conducive environment for dialogue and release of detained protesters. SKM postponed its Punjab Assembly march and announced protests for March 28.
- Country:
- India
In a stand against the Punjab government, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) have declined an invitation for a meeting with state officials, protesting the recent police crackdown on farmers.
The farmers' groups criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its actions, insisting that a conducive environment is essential for productive talks and demanding the release of detained protesters.
The SKM announced the postponement of their march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and planned further protests, underscoring the ongoing tensions over policy demands including MSP regulations and infrastructure projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi mayor directs crackdown on illegal spas, OYO hotels, unauthorised restaurants
Taiwan Faces Travel Risks Amid China's Independence Crackdown
Himachal Pradesh police intensify crackdown on drug trafficking; 175 arrests in 2025
US lawmakers call for crackdown on China's illegal trade practices, call for Section 301 investigation
Punjab's Stand Against Terror: Crackdown on Banned Groups