The Unyielding Voice: Taslima Nasrin's Struggle for Freedom
Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin expresses her desire to occasionally visit Kolkata for literary events, despite political challenges. While appreciating BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya's support, Nasrin emphasizes her apolitical stance. Her journey highlights ongoing socio-political struggles and her commitment to literary freedom and expression.
Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin has dismissed the idea of relocating back to Kolkata permanently but is eager to attend literary events there. She expressed hope that the Indian government would allow her to visit the city occasionally for festivals and book fairs.
Nasrin, whose feminist writings provoked controversy, was forced to leave Bangladesh in 1994 due to religious fatwas and has since faced political resistance in Kolkata and elsewhere in India. Despite pressures and offers to stay abroad, she remains based in Delhi on a long-term resident permit.
Support for her cause came from BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, who advocated for her right to visit Kolkata. Nasrin, maintaining her non-political stance, sees this as a humanitarian gesture. Her experiences underscore the complex dynamics of politics and freedom of expression.
