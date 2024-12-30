From Refugees to Citizens: Pakistani Hindus Cast First Votes in Delhi

At the tender age of four, Radha and her family fled from Pakistan seeking refuge, eventually finding a new home in India. Now, at 18, she prepares to exercise her newfound right to vote in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections—marking a significant personal and communal milestone.

Radha is among 300 Pakistani Hindus who have recently applied for voter IDs as they prepare for the elections. These individuals were conferred Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, as of May 2024.

With her aunts and mother beside her, Radha expressed both optimism and caution. Having obtained her citizenship certificate earlier this year, she feels the weight of her first vote as an Indian citizen. "I hope the new government will support and let us stay here," she said, noting unemployment as a pressing local issue needing action.

Scheduled for early next year, the Delhi Assembly elections come amid ongoing challenges for Radha and her camp community, such as unemployment and housing. Many, including Radha, have only recently gained citizenship despite living in the area for over a decade. The community hopes for access to jobs and farmland.

Puran, another camp resident, echoed these aspirations. Fleeing persecution in Pakistan, he dreams of farming as he once did. "If the government could lease us land, we could provide for our families," he said, sharing a common plea heard throughout the camp of 217 families and roughly 1,000 individuals.

Dharamvir Solanki, the camp's pradhan, highlighted progress with documents such as Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. Meanwhile, residents like Nanaki emphasized the community's wish for farmland over free housing, seeing leasing land as a step towards independence and prosperity.

For these former refugees, the upcoming elections symbolize hope for stability, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives in India, their adopted home.

