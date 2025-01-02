Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Criticizes Kejriwal for AAP's RSS Outreach

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for reaching out to the RSS, labeling it inconsistent with the party's historic opposition to the group. Dikshit suggested that AAP may house individuals with 'Sanghi' affiliations, akin to the BJP.

Highlighting Kejriwal's prior remarks about a family connection with the RSS, Dikshit questioned the rationale behind AAP's letter, casting doubt on the party's transparency. The Congress leader called AAP's move questionable and contradictory.

Kejriwal recently addressed a letter to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, scrutinizing the BJP's actions, which he says threatens democracy. He queried whether RSS supported BJP's alleged malpractices, including vote-buying schemes and marginalization of certain voter groups while AAP's Priyanka Kakkar urged BJP to embrace welfare policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)