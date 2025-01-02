Left Menu

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Criticizes Kejriwal for AAP's RSS Outreach

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's outreach to RSS, calling it contradictory to their anti-RSS stance. Dikshit spotlighted Kejriwal’s past comments about family ties to RSS and questioned AAP's intentions. Meanwhile, Kejriwal wrote to RSS with concerns about BJP’s actions regarding democracy.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for reaching out to the RSS, labeling it inconsistent with the party's historic opposition to the group. Dikshit suggested that AAP may house individuals with 'Sanghi' affiliations, akin to the BJP.

Highlighting Kejriwal's prior remarks about a family connection with the RSS, Dikshit questioned the rationale behind AAP's letter, casting doubt on the party's transparency. The Congress leader called AAP's move questionable and contradictory.

Kejriwal recently addressed a letter to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, scrutinizing the BJP's actions, which he says threatens democracy. He queried whether RSS supported BJP's alleged malpractices, including vote-buying schemes and marginalization of certain voter groups while AAP's Priyanka Kakkar urged BJP to embrace welfare policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

