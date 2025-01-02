Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Capture Mewat Gang Members After ATM Heist

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two suspects linked to an ATM robbery in Gwalior, identifying them as Mewat Gang members. The operation, lauded by local police, involved tracking suspects who frequently changed vehicle number plates. The stolen money and the getaway car were recovered after a five-day investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:41 IST
Gwalior SP Dharamvir Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Madhya Pradesh Police have apprehended two individuals accused of involvement in a recent ATM robbery in Gwalior, who are believed to be members of the notorious Mewat Gang, an official has confirmed.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police, Dharamvir Singh, revealed that the suspects were detained following a challenging operation. The robbery had occurred in the Bahodapur police station area on the night of December 26-27, 2024.

CCTV footage and operational vigilance enabled the team to capture the suspects, who had used multiple vehicle number plates to evade capture. The stolen cash and the vehicle used in the crime were successfully recovered, and the police department has been commended for their five-day operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

