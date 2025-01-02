Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Navi Mumbai Hotel: Firefighters Battle Blazes

A massive fire erupted in a Navi Mumbai hotel, spreading to four nearby shops. Firefighters were dispatched promptly to control the devastating blaze. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, according to a fire officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inferno erupted at a hotel in Ulwe Sector 2, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, engulfing the establishment in flames, according to fire officer Prateek Shinde. Speaking to ANI, Shinde described the concerning situation, stating, 'The entire hotel caught fire.'

Upon receiving the alert, fire vehicles swiftly arrived at the scene, where firefighters launched an extensive operation to contain and control the roaring blaze. The fire did not just affect the hotel; it also consumed four nearby shops in its destructive path, exacerbating the emergency situation.

The cause of the fire remains a mystery at this time, added Shinde. Investigations are presumably underway to determine the trigger of this alarming incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

