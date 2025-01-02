Left Menu

CISF's Game-Changing Mental Health Initiatives Slash Suicide Rates

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) achieved a 40% reduction in its suicide rate, dropping to 9.87 per lakh in 2024 from 16.98 per lakh in 2023. Innovative mental health initiatives, including Project Mann and a new posting policy, are credited with this significant improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:43 IST
CISF's Game-Changing Mental Health Initiatives Slash Suicide Rates
CISF personnel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has marked a milestone achievement in mental health, recording a significant 40% decrease in suicide rates, according to the latest official data. In 2024, suicide incidents dropped to 9.87 per lakh compared to 16.98 per lakh the previous year.

Tasked with protecting crucial infrastructure throughout India, the CISF's role spans from securing private businesses to operating at 66 airports and the Delhi Metro. The decline in suicides reflects the success of the force's targeted mental health and stress management initiatives. For the first time in five years, the CISF's suicide rate has fallen below the national average of 12.4 per lakh, as noted in statistics from 2022.

The CISF attributes its progress to several measures, including an online grievance portal and mental health programs like Project Mann. A study conducted with AIIMS, Delhi, identified numerous suicide risk factors, ranging from familial tensions to financial difficulties. The force remains committed to enhancing the well-being of its personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025