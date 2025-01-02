CISF's Game-Changing Mental Health Initiatives Slash Suicide Rates

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has marked a milestone achievement in mental health, recording a significant 40% decrease in suicide rates, according to the latest official data. In 2024, suicide incidents dropped to 9.87 per lakh compared to 16.98 per lakh the previous year.

Tasked with protecting crucial infrastructure throughout India, the CISF's role spans from securing private businesses to operating at 66 airports and the Delhi Metro. The decline in suicides reflects the success of the force's targeted mental health and stress management initiatives. For the first time in five years, the CISF's suicide rate has fallen below the national average of 12.4 per lakh, as noted in statistics from 2022.

The CISF attributes its progress to several measures, including an online grievance portal and mental health programs like Project Mann. A study conducted with AIIMS, Delhi, identified numerous suicide risk factors, ranging from familial tensions to financial difficulties. The force remains committed to enhancing the well-being of its personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)