Political Tensions Escalate: Union Minister Labels Atishi's Remarks 'Terroristic'

In a heated political exchange, Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth has accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of using 'terroristic' language in her recent remarks targeting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Seth condemned Atishi's rhetoric, asserting it was inappropriate for someone of her political standing to employ such terms.

'The words deployed by the Chief Minister of Delhi were akin to those of a terrorist,' remarked Seth. 'It is inappropriate to use such disparaging language against a senior leader like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which sets a concerning precedent for our democracy. Her position demands maturity in discourse,' he further noted, critiquing the implications such remarks have on one's character and public demeanor.

The controversy arose amid Atishi's backlash against the BJP, accusing them of exacerbating farmers' plights during BJP's tenure. She argued that Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan misrepresented the situation by blaming the AAP government for failing to extend central schemes to Delhi's farmers, claiming that the Delhi administration had not submitted requisite proposals, thus preventing progress on much-needed agricultural aid.

Chouhan, in a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, charged the AAP government with obstructing the implementation of central welfare schemes for Delhi's agricultural sector, branding their policies 'anti-agriculture' and detrimental to farmers' welfare. This back-and-forth has intensified tensions, with Atishi likening the BJP's approach to farmers' issues to notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim giving speeches on peace and non-violence.

Atishi retaliated with sharp criticism, pointing to incidents during BJP rule where farmers faced dire straits, including protests suppressed with force. 'The deplorable conditions for farmers under the BJP's reign are unmatched,' Atishi argued, urging Prime Minister Modi to engage with protesting farmers rather than politicize their hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)