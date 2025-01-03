LPG Tanker Overturn Sparks Coimbatore Alert

An LPG tanker overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore early Friday, causing a brief LPG leak, according to district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

The incident occurred when the tanker detached from its truck while navigating the flyover's roundabout. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, officials said.

Following the incident, traffic was temporarily halted, and nearby schools were closed as a precautionary measure. Prompt police intervention prevented a more severe accident, Pati noted.

The fire service doused the 18-tonne LPG-loaded tanker with water to control the leak, while authorities from BPCL and other safety officials worked on-site.

After extensive operations lasting nearly nine hours, the tanker was safely cleared from the location.

