Foggy Skies Impact Flights: Indigo's Alert Amidst Delhi's Poor Air Quality
Indigo Airlines warns passengers about potential flight disruptions as foggy weather and low visibility hit Northern India's airports, including Delhi and Bengaluru. The poor air quality in Delhi further complicates air travel, necessitating patience and caution from travelers.
Indigo Airlines has issued an advisory warning passengers of possible flight schedule disruptions due to dense fog and low visibility across Northern India, including Delhi and Bengaluru. The airline's alert, shared via social media platforms, underscores the variable fog conditions challenging smooth travel.
The advisory comes amidst Delhi's continuing struggle with poor air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at a concerning 385, categorizing it as 'very poor.' The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the fog and visibility issues for travelers.
In Bengaluru, similar fog conditions have necessitated alerts for potential changes in flight schedules. Indigo recommends travelers verify their flight status prior to heading to the airports, emphasizing safety and communication in these complex weather scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
