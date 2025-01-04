Left Menu

Goa's Culinary Celebration: A Taste of Self-Reliance

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurates a three-day Goa Food and Cultural Festival in Margao, emphasizing the empowerment of local self-help groups and promoting Goan culture. The festival aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, showcasing Goa's rich culinary and cultural heritage.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant at Food and Cultural Festival at Margao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spirited event at Margao, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant officially opened the Goa Food and Cultural Festival, a three-day celebration aimed at promoting local culture and empowering self-help groups. The initiative is seen as a significant push towards self-reliance, aligning with the national 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Honoring local achievements, CM Sawant felicitated notable personalities including Tiatrist Shri John D'Silva and embraced the festival's fully local stall representation. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and other dignitaries graced the occasion, highlighting the blend of tradition and entrepreneurial spirit inherent in the festival.

Parallel initiatives are underway with the Aqua Goa Mega Fish Festival, slated for January, aiming to boost the state's blue economy. The government, through the Department of Fisheries, plans various engaging activities to draw more participants into the fishing trade, furthering Goa's journey towards true self-reliance.

