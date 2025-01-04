Goa's Culinary Celebration: A Taste of Self-Reliance

In a spirited event at Margao, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant officially opened the Goa Food and Cultural Festival, a three-day celebration aimed at promoting local culture and empowering self-help groups. The initiative is seen as a significant push towards self-reliance, aligning with the national 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Honoring local achievements, CM Sawant felicitated notable personalities including Tiatrist Shri John D'Silva and embraced the festival's fully local stall representation. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and other dignitaries graced the occasion, highlighting the blend of tradition and entrepreneurial spirit inherent in the festival.

Parallel initiatives are underway with the Aqua Goa Mega Fish Festival, slated for January, aiming to boost the state's blue economy. The government, through the Department of Fisheries, plans various engaging activities to draw more participants into the fishing trade, furthering Goa's journey towards true self-reliance.

