Tragic End: Elderly Woman's Struggle with Health

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district where 96-year-old Prayagbai Motiram Chotmal died by suicide, an official reported Saturday. The woman, struggling with chronic health problems, ended her life on Thursday afternoon at her home in the Ambernath area while her son was away.

Described as disturbed and weary due to her prolonged ailments, Prayagbai's decision to hang herself reflects the severe emotional and physical strain endured by many nonagenarians facing similar health challenges. The police, after speaking with her family, revealed her ongoing battle and sense of desperation due to deteriorating health.

This tragic event underscores the pressing need for better support systems for the elderly, especially those suffering from long-term health issues, ensuring they receive the necessary care, compassion, and attention needed to prevent such sad outcomes.

