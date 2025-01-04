Tragic Loss: A Watchman's Last Stand

A tragic incident unfolded in Badlapur, Thane district, where a 35-year-old man reportedly ended his life. The man, Santosh Sawant, took the drastic step of self-immolation after losing his employment as a watchman.

Police sources revealed that Sawant doused himself in kerosene and set himself ablaze on Thursday morning. Despite prompt medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital, according to officials.

Authorities have ruled the incident an accidental death, launching an investigation to examine the circumstances leading to such a desperate act.

