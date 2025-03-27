Crackdown in Thane: The End of Notorious Irani Robber

Security measures have been intensified in Maharashtra's Thane district after the shooting of Jaffer Gulam Hussein Irani, a dreaded member of the Irani gang, by police in Chennai. The incident has heightened tensions in Irani locality, infamous for its association with robbery and violence.

The confrontation unfolded on Wednesday when Jaffer allegedly opened fire on police during a probe in Chennai, leading to his death. Known for infamous chain-snatching operations, the Irani Basti residents have a history of clashing with law enforcement, often responding violently to police incursions.

The Chennai police detailed the series of events that led to Jaffer's death, emphasizing the gang's involvement in a slew of crimes across the region. Efforts to tighten security aim to prevent further unrest and curb criminal activities by the notorious gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)