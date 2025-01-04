Left Menu

Transdniestria in the Dark: Power Crisis Amid Russian Gas Halt

Power outages hit Transdniestria as Russian gas supplies through Ukraine cease. The enclave, reliant on Russian gas for energy production, experiences rolling blackouts. Moldovan authorities seek alternative solutions amid claims of unpaid debts and political tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Transdniestria in the Dark: Power Crisis Amid Russian Gas Halt
The breakaway region of Transdniestria is grappling with ongoing power outages as gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine have been cut off. The power crisis began after Ukraine refused to renew a transit agreement with Russia, causing a halt in gas flow to this area bordering Moldova.

On Friday night, the first wave of rolling blackouts commenced, affecting several districts. The chiefly Russian-speaking enclave, which separated from Moldova in the 1990s, was heavily dependent on Russian gas through Ukraine for its electricity needs.

Transdniestria's self-proclaimed leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, announced that the power cuts, initially set for three hours, may extend to four hours on Sunday. Meanwhile, Moldova prepares for energy insecurity and seeks to compensate with local production and imports from Romania.

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC's Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine's Agricultural Sector

