Transdniestria in the Dark: Power Crisis Amid Russian Gas Halt

The breakaway region of Transdniestria is grappling with ongoing power outages as gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine have been cut off. The power crisis began after Ukraine refused to renew a transit agreement with Russia, causing a halt in gas flow to this area bordering Moldova.

On Friday night, the first wave of rolling blackouts commenced, affecting several districts. The chiefly Russian-speaking enclave, which separated from Moldova in the 1990s, was heavily dependent on Russian gas through Ukraine for its electricity needs.

Transdniestria's self-proclaimed leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, announced that the power cuts, initially set for three hours, may extend to four hours on Sunday. Meanwhile, Moldova prepares for energy insecurity and seeks to compensate with local production and imports from Romania.

