Uttarakhand's Mandua Cultivation: A Milestone Revival

The Uttarakhand government has boosted Mandua cultivation with a significant MSP increase, procuring over 3,100 metric tonnes. This effort, backed by central government initiatives, has led to a rise in the number of collection centers and incentives for farmers, reviving interest in Mandua production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

In a significant effort to enhance Mandua cultivation, the Uttarakhand government has procured over 3,100 metric tonnes of the crop at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 4,200 per quintal. This initiative, conducted through various cooperatives and farmers' associations, marks a renewed push by both the central and state governments to boost millet production.

A recent government release indicated a remarkable 68 percent rise in the MSP for Mandua, from Rs 2,500 per quintal in 2021-22 to Rs 4,200 in 2024-25, encouraging farmers to return to Mandua farming. The number of collection centers has also expanded significantly, increasing from 23 in 2020-21 to 270 in 2024-25, facilitated by multiple agricultural cooperative societies and farmer producer organizations.

Further incentives included a support price of Rs 42.46 per kg this fiscal year and monetary assistance to farmers' unions and primary agricultural cooperative societies. The traditional cultivation of Mandua in Uttarakhand, long neglected, is experiencing a revival due to coordinated government efforts, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributing the surge in demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of millet products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

