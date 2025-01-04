Controversial Bail in High-Profile Bengaluru Suicide Case Sparks Legal Backlash

In a controversial legal development, Bengaluru's City Civil Court has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. The trio stands accused in a case linked to the suicide of Atul Subhash, a deputy general manager at a private firm, who left a 24-page note alleging harassment.

Police apprehended the accused on December 15, with Nikita Singhania captured in Gurugram and the others near Prayagraj. The public prosecutor expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision, indicating plans to challenge the bail, citing incomplete investigations and the complexity of procuring the accused.

Vinay Singh, advocating for the deceased's family, emphasized reliance on factual assertions of harassment. Pending forensic reports on Subhash's suicide note and video loom large in the case's outcome as the family prepares to possibly appeal the bail order in Karnataka's High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)