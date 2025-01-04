Empowering Youth: Gujarat's Role in Building a Viksit Bharat
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the 25th 'Rashtra Katha' in Rajkot, emphasizing youth's crucial role in achieving India's development goals. Inspired by Swami Dharmabandhuji, the event aims to instill patriotism and national unity, highlighting Gujarat's contributions to youth empowerment under Prime Minister Modi's vision.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 25th 'Rashtra Katha' event in Rajkot, inspired by Swami Dharmabandhuji. In his speech, Patel highlighted the vital role of youth in materializing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat, urging them to embrace a sense of duty and contribute to national growth.
Praising Swami Dharmabandhuji and the Vedic Mission Trust for organizing Rashtra Katha, the Chief Minister noted its influence on youth, instilling values of patriotism and good citizenship. He emphasized that participants are gaining essential skills and awareness of their role in India's progress, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision.
The event, now in its 25th year, attracted youth from various states to Gujarat, fostering national spirit and character-building. Patel stressed the importance of national unity and the youth's contribution to these efforts, as Gujarat continues to spearhead developmental initiatives aimed at transforming India into a developed nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
