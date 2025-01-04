Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Promises Rapid Urban Transformation for Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism for imminent municipal elections in Mumbai, aiming for a triple-engine government to propel the city to international standards. He outlined major infrastructure and development projects planned for North Mumbai, emphasizing swift implementation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:32 IST
Piyush Goyal Promises Rapid Urban Transformation for Mumbai
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism that municipal elections in Mumbai will take place soon, paving the way for a triple-engine government to lead the city's development to meet global standards.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Goyal highlighted the potential for rapid growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, envisioning Mumbai's transformation into a world-class city. The minister stressed the importance of holding corporation elections quickly, receiving Supreme Court approval, and placing competent leaders in municipal roles.

Goyal detailed ambitious plans for North Mumbai, including a range of projects valued at approximately Rs 60,000 crores. These initiatives cover infrastructure improvements, sports facilities development, and traffic congestion solutions, aiming to enhance the quality of life and boost economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025