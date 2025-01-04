Piyush Goyal Promises Rapid Urban Transformation for Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism that municipal elections in Mumbai will take place soon, paving the way for a triple-engine government to lead the city's development to meet global standards.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Goyal highlighted the potential for rapid growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, envisioning Mumbai's transformation into a world-class city. The minister stressed the importance of holding corporation elections quickly, receiving Supreme Court approval, and placing competent leaders in municipal roles.

Goyal detailed ambitious plans for North Mumbai, including a range of projects valued at approximately Rs 60,000 crores. These initiatives cover infrastructure improvements, sports facilities development, and traffic congestion solutions, aiming to enhance the quality of life and boost economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)