BJP Poised to Regain Control of Delhi's Municipal Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to recover leadership of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a two-year interval. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotting the election and the Congress holding minimal seats, the BJP is predicted to dominate the civic elections.

Veteran leader Raja Iqbal Singh, BJP's candidate for mayor, assured constituents of commitments to combat corruption and resume stalled initiatives. The mayoral poll is scheduled for Friday, with contenders from both BJP and Congress set to vie for top positions.

The election guidelines emphasize key procedures, including proposals for infrastructure enhancement and public health improvements. Further, the MCD plans to address challenges such as dilapidated structures and labor issues, aiming for tangible progress within Delhi's civic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)