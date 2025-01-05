Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank Revolutionizes MSME Lending with Instant Loan Scheme

Punjab & Sind Bank is launching a digital instant loan scheme for MSMEs up to Rs 25 lakh, enhancing customer experience with swift approvals. The bank is extending its success with digital home and vehicle loans to MSME finance. Efforts include future digital KCC renewals and PMMY loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:06 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank is set to revolutionize MSME financing with the launch of an instant loan scheme, offering up to Rs 25 lakh, this month. This initiative is designed to push credit through a digital platform and follows the bank's successful digital home and vehicle loan schemes.

The new loan process facilitates quick approvals within 15 minutes, thanks to automation and a pre-defined Business Rule Engine. This eliminates manual intervention during processing, improving speed and customer experience. The bank is poised to extend this service to both existing and new MSME customers.

Upcoming initiatives include the digital renewal of Kisan Credit Cards and collateral-free loans under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. These steps underscore Punjab & Sind Bank's commitment to streamlined credit processes and societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

