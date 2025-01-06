Patna Unrest: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid BPSC Exam Leak Protest
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained after launching a hunger strike addressing BPSC exam paper leak allegations. The protest, joined by students, demanded the exam's cancellation. Despite police intervention, Kishor and his party vow to continue advocating for reform and are set to file a court petition.
In the early hours of Monday, Patna Police detained Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor, who was on an indefinite hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Kishor, along with demonstrators, demanded actions addressing the alleged exam paper leak.
The protest began on January 2 with Kishor supporting students calling for the cancellation of the BPSC exam. Despite police evacuations at the Gandhi Maidan protest site, Kishor promised legal action, with plans for a High Court petition on January 7.
Kishor, before his detention, urged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to lead the protest, emphasizing the focus on student issues over politics. The demonstration continued as accusations of politicization arose from both sides regarding BPSC protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
