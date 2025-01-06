Left Menu

Patna Unrest: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid BPSC Exam Leak Protest

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained after launching a hunger strike addressing BPSC exam paper leak allegations. The protest, joined by students, demanded the exam's cancellation. Despite police intervention, Kishor and his party vow to continue advocating for reform and are set to file a court petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:14 IST
Patna Unrest: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid BPSC Exam Leak Protest
Police detains Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor at Gandhi Maidan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, Patna Police detained Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor, who was on an indefinite hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Kishor, along with demonstrators, demanded actions addressing the alleged exam paper leak.

The protest began on January 2 with Kishor supporting students calling for the cancellation of the BPSC exam. Despite police evacuations at the Gandhi Maidan protest site, Kishor promised legal action, with plans for a High Court petition on January 7.

Kishor, before his detention, urged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to lead the protest, emphasizing the focus on student issues over politics. The demonstration continued as accusations of politicization arose from both sides regarding BPSC protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025