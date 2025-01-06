Left Menu

Biden's Strategic Move: New Sanctions Target Russian Oil Revenue

The Biden administration plans to impose new sanctions on Russia, focusing on tankers carrying Russian crude to cut oil revenue fueling its Ukraine war. China's and India's purchases of Russian oil have circumvented a price cap. Measures may extend to global networks facilitating these trades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:39 IST
Biden's Strategic Move: New Sanctions Target Russian Oil Revenue
Ceres I oil tanker Image Credit:

In a strategic move to curb Russia's oil revenue funneling its war efforts in Ukraine, the Biden administration is set to introduce new sanctions aimed at tankers transporting Russian crude. According to sources, the sanctions will target vessels violating the $60 per barrel oil price cap imposed by Western nations.

The U.S. has sanctioned numerous ships in Russia's shadow fleet, notorious for its unsafe conditions and oil spillage risks. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to limit Russia's financial capacity to continue its military campaign in Ukraine. With Russia redirecting oil sales to countries like China and India, new measures are anticipated to counteract these transactions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently indicated that additional sanctions may target Chinese banks and other entities involved in shadow fleet operations, which have been essential in circumventing the price cap. The coalition of G7, EU, and Australia remains committed to enforcing the cap and reducing Russia's global oil revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025