Prabowo's Ambitious Free Meals Initiative Takes Off

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially began his ambitious, multi-billion dollar scheme to supply free meals to more than a quarter of the country's population on Monday. Initially serving 570,000 meals, the program primarily targets school children and pregnant women across 20 provinces. The plan, rolled out with minimal publicity, involved just 190 kitchens on its first day.

Prabowo's meal program is set to be a massive logistical undertaking with an ultimate goal to reach 82.9 million people by 2029. Despite being a key campaign promise, economists voice concerns about the potential $28 billion cost over five years, fearing it could harm Indonesia's fiscal strength.

Defending the initiative, Prabowo claims it will counter child malnutrition and boost regional economic growth. The program's first stage this year is budgeted at $4.39 billion, serving meals to 15 million individuals. Logistics are supported by government and military collaboration, with meal recipients gradually increasing to 3 million by March.

