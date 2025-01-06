Left Menu

Prabowo's Ambitious Free Meals Initiative Takes Off

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has launched a multi-billion dollar programme to provide free meals to over a quarter of the population. Despite its strategic aim to tackle malnutrition and foster economic growth, the initiative faces criticism for potential fiscal repercussions. It kicked off with 570,000 meals for schools and pregnant women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:48 IST
Prabowo's Ambitious Free Meals Initiative Takes Off
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially began his ambitious, multi-billion dollar scheme to supply free meals to more than a quarter of the country's population on Monday. Initially serving 570,000 meals, the program primarily targets school children and pregnant women across 20 provinces. The plan, rolled out with minimal publicity, involved just 190 kitchens on its first day.

Prabowo's meal program is set to be a massive logistical undertaking with an ultimate goal to reach 82.9 million people by 2029. Despite being a key campaign promise, economists voice concerns about the potential $28 billion cost over five years, fearing it could harm Indonesia's fiscal strength.

Defending the initiative, Prabowo claims it will counter child malnutrition and boost regional economic growth. The program's first stage this year is budgeted at $4.39 billion, serving meals to 15 million individuals. Logistics are supported by government and military collaboration, with meal recipients gradually increasing to 3 million by March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025