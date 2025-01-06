Chhattisgarh Journalist's Tragic Murder: Mystery Deepens
An 11-member SIT probe investigates the murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. Despite four arrests, the motive remains unclear. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma stresses the need to uncover the truth, as authorities focus on questioning key suspects, including Suresh Chandrakar, who was arrested in Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
An eleven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is diligently pursuing the case of the murdered Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. To date, four individuals have been apprehended, but the motive behind this brutal crime remains elusive, raising concerns across the region.
In a statement to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, insisted on the importance of unearthing the actual reasons behind the murder. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting, "It must have been so painful for him." Sharma affirmed that while law and order are intact, uncovering the conspiracy is crucial. Mukesh Chandrakar, a journalist revered for his work, was tragically murdered, with significant investigations underway and suspects' assets frozen.
The main suspect in Chandrakar's murder, Suresh Chandrakar, was caught in Hyderabad by the SIT team. Mukesh Chandrakar, who had been missing since January 1, was found dead in a septic tank linked to a local contractor named Suresh Chandrakar. Police previously detained three others—Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra—in connection with this heinous crime. Mukesh played a pivotal role in a 2021 Naxal-related CRPF abduction case, making his loss even more impactful to the journalism community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Deputy CM, Akhilesh Yadav Clash Over 2025 Kumbh Mela Preparations
Congress convention cancelled in view of former PM Manmohan Singh's demise: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
"Working towards fulfilling resolve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee": Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary
Cyber Crime Investigation Leads to Arrest in Kolkata
UP Deputy CM Sparks War of Words Over Mahakumbh Invitations