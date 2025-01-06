Chhattisgarh Journalist's Tragic Murder: Mystery Deepens

An eleven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is diligently pursuing the case of the murdered Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. To date, four individuals have been apprehended, but the motive behind this brutal crime remains elusive, raising concerns across the region.

In a statement to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, insisted on the importance of unearthing the actual reasons behind the murder. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting, "It must have been so painful for him." Sharma affirmed that while law and order are intact, uncovering the conspiracy is crucial. Mukesh Chandrakar, a journalist revered for his work, was tragically murdered, with significant investigations underway and suspects' assets frozen.

The main suspect in Chandrakar's murder, Suresh Chandrakar, was caught in Hyderabad by the SIT team. Mukesh Chandrakar, who had been missing since January 1, was found dead in a septic tank linked to a local contractor named Suresh Chandrakar. Police previously detained three others—Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra—in connection with this heinous crime. Mukesh played a pivotal role in a 2021 Naxal-related CRPF abduction case, making his loss even more impactful to the journalism community.

