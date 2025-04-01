Comedian Kunal Kamra in Controversy Over Remarks Against Maharashtra Deputy CM

Comedian Kunal Kamra has received a third police summons over allegedly derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Police require Kamra's presence at the Khar Police Station due to a case filed against him for comments made at a Mumbai show.

Kamra, 36, has twice been summoned but has yet to appear and join the police investigation. Initial charges were filed after Kamra's parody song video, subtly targeting Shinde, prompted Shiv Sena workers to vandalize the studio.

The situation escalates as Kamra faces additional FIRs at other Mumbai police stations and in Shinde's political base, Thane. Authorities on Monday visited Kamra's home to assure his compliance with the summons, which he has so far avoided.

(With inputs from agencies.)