Macron Signals Crisis over Iranian Nuclear Threshold

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised alarms about Iran's nuclear program, asserting it is nearing a point of no return. This development prompts an urgent need for dialogue with U.S. leadership, particularly with President Donald Trump's administration.

The pressing question facing world leaders is whether a sanctions restoration mechanism on Iran should be initiated before the crucial deadline of October 2025.

Macron's statements underline a growing international concern about Iran's nuclear ambitions and the necessity for a coordinated strategic response.

(With inputs from agencies.)