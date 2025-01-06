Left Menu

Pune Public Policy Festival 2025: Shaping India's $10 Trillion Future

The Pune Public Policy Festival 2025 will host distinguished speakers, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, to explore critical themes such as education, national security, and digital infrastructure. The event, focused on achieving a USD 10 trillion economy, will feature keynotes, panels, and workshops with eminent guests and visionaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:39 IST
Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.(File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to open the second Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF 2025) with a keynote address on January 11. Held at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, the festival aims to discuss crucial policies shaping India's path to a $10 trillion economy.

The two-day event, themed 'Envisioning a USD 10 Trillion India,' will feature discussions on vital sectors like education, national security, and digital infrastructure. On the second day, panels will delve into topics such as urban development, guided by key figures including Karthik Muralidharan, Aseem Gupta, and Anirudh Burman.

Prominent leaders such as Murlidhar Mohol and Vijay Gokhale will contribute to strategic policy discussions, enhancing India's future development. Notable sessions include Karthik Muralidharan's keynote on state capacity and a workshop titled 'TechNITI: Harnessing AI for Policy Innovation.' The festival aims to unify policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators in orchestrating India's ascent to global economic prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

