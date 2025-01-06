Renovation Controversy: AAP's 'Sheesh Mahal' under Scrutiny
BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra, have condemned AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over the costly renovation of the 'Sheesh Mahal,' his official residence. A CAG report highlights a massive cost overrun from an estimated Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.66 crore. The controversy spikes ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal over what it describes as a financial 'scam' involving the renovation of the 'Sheesh Mahal,' his official residence. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a Comptroller and Auditor General of India report detailing a drastic increase in renovation costs.
Initially pegged at Rs 7.62 crore, the renovation's projected cost rose by 13 percent to Rs 8.62 crore at the tender stage. Shockingly, the final expense ballooned to Rs 33.66 crore—an increase of over 342 percent. Patra alleges significant lapses in transparency and procedure during the process, including the non-competitive hiring of construction consultants.
With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, BJP leaders are seizing upon the CAG's findings to criticize Kejriwal. Additional voices, like BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla and Congress's Alka Lamba, have questioned the use of taxpayer money, especially during times of crisis like the COVID pandemic.
