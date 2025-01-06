Bank Employee Duped of Rs 3.80 Lakh in OTP Scam

In a shocking incident, a Mumbai bank employee became the latest victim of a cunning OTP scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 3.80 lakh. The incident unfolded at the bank's BKC branch when the victim received a call from an individual claiming to be a colleague, identified as Mukesh Kumar.

The imposter, equipped with accurate details of the victim's credit card number and contact information, cleverly gained the employee's trust. Under the pretext of verifying the new credit card, he convinced the employee to share a one-time password (OTP) which was valid for just 30 seconds.

Upon sharing the OTP, the unsuspecting employee found that Rs 3,80,000 had been swiftly siphoned from his account. Acting swiftly, the victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the BKC police, who are now rigorously investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)