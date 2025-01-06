Left Menu

Bank Employee Duped of Rs 3.80 Lakh in OTP Scam

A bank employee lost Rs 3.80 lakh in an OTP scam in Mumbai. A caller posing as a fellow bank staff member tricked the victim into sharing an OTP needed to verify a new credit card. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a Mumbai bank employee became the latest victim of a cunning OTP scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 3.80 lakh. The incident unfolded at the bank's BKC branch when the victim received a call from an individual claiming to be a colleague, identified as Mukesh Kumar.

The imposter, equipped with accurate details of the victim's credit card number and contact information, cleverly gained the employee's trust. Under the pretext of verifying the new credit card, he convinced the employee to share a one-time password (OTP) which was valid for just 30 seconds.

Upon sharing the OTP, the unsuspecting employee found that Rs 3,80,000 had been swiftly siphoned from his account. Acting swiftly, the victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the BKC police, who are now rigorously investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025