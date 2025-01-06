Innovative Measures for Maha Kumbh 2025: Medicine Shops and Eco-Friendly Resorts

Northern Railway's Lucknow Division has launched a novel initiative to ensure health and safety during Maha Kumbh 2025, which begins January 13. The division has established 'Dawadost' medicine shops at Prayag Junction and Prayagraj Sangam stations, offering essential medicines at discounted rates of up to 80 percent to tourists and passengers.

This initiative is expected to significantly benefit tourists and rail passengers, providing them with easy access to affordable healthcare without needing to leave the station. "These shops offer a meaningful improvement in passenger services, enriching the quality of medical facilities available at the stations," said the Northern Railway, Lucknow Division.

In a move towards sustainability, local resorts, including Alarkpuri Resort, have embraced eco-friendly accommodations by introducing bamboo cottages. These structures address Prayagraj's annual flooding issues while promoting 'Zero Waste' and 'Green Kumbh' initiatives. According to Alarkpuri's manager, the bamboo construction, inspired by Assam's Murli bamboo, offers a permanent and eco-conscious solution. The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, will continue until February 26, featuring key bathing rituals on January 14, January 29, and February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)