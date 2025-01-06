NDRF's Swift Rescue Amid Ganga's Turbulence: A Drill Turned Real

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a timely rescue of a family of nine from the turbulent waters of the Ganga on Monday. The family's boat was perilously adrift in strong currents when Deputy Inspector General of NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma, noticed their distress and swiftly deployed a rescue operation.

The dramatic rescue unfolded as Sharma inspected NDRF teams' readiness at Arail Ghat for the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2025. Coincidentally, a mock drill for water emergencies was already in progress, which seamlessly transitioned into a real-life rescue mission, showcasing the NDRF's operational efficiency.

NDRF DIG Sharma emphasized their preparedness for various emergency scenarios, underscoring the importance of drills even at night. With specialized equipment like underwater torches, speed boats, and trained divers, Sharma assured the public of their readiness to tackle any water-related emergencies, particularly during the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)