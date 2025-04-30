Left Menu

Outrage and Inquiry: Mali's Missing and the Call for Justice

United Nations experts demand a thorough investigation in Mali after several dozen bodies were found near a military camp. The grim discovery is linked to the disappearance of over 60 individuals, primarily ethnic Fulani, amid military operations. Allegations suggest abuses potentially constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Dakar | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

United Nations experts have urged Mali to launch a comprehensive investigation following the grim discovery of several dozen bodies near a military installation. Reports suggest that these may be linked to the disappearance of multiple individuals in recent military operations.

The deceased are believed to be those apprehended on April 12 in Sebabougou, according to the ethnic Fulani association Tabital Pulaaku, which alleged that some were tortured. This has sparked fears of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Mali's military government, which came to power through coups in recent years, has expelled Western forces and now relies on Russian support. The UN's call for investigation is yet to be met with an official response from Mali's defence authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

