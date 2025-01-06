Left Menu

Tripura's Healthcare Overhaul: New Initiatives Unveiled by CM Saha

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced efforts to bolster the state's healthcare system by building a health hub. During a nursing oath ceremony, he urged fostering relationships between nurses and patients' families and highlighted Florence Nightingale's legacy in nursing education through a newly inaugurated IT lab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:57 IST
Tripura's Healthcare Overhaul: New Initiatives Unveiled by CM Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance Tripura's healthcare services, Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Monday that the state government is prioritizing the development and strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure. The initiative includes establishing a health hub to provide better medical services to citizens.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Government Nursing College in Agartala, CM Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister, emphasized the importance of strong nurse-patient relationships. Highlighting the pioneering work of Florence Nightingale, he underscored the integral role nurses play alongside doctors in boosting institutional reputation.

CM Saha announced the inauguration of a new IT lab at the Nursing College, a step toward improving educational facilities for nursing students. With an increase in medical seats from 5 to 7 previously to now around 400 MBBS seats, and potential for more, Tripura is set to see significant growth in healthcare education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025