Tripura's Healthcare Overhaul: New Initiatives Unveiled by CM Saha

In a significant move to enhance Tripura's healthcare services, Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Monday that the state government is prioritizing the development and strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure. The initiative includes establishing a health hub to provide better medical services to citizens.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Government Nursing College in Agartala, CM Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister, emphasized the importance of strong nurse-patient relationships. Highlighting the pioneering work of Florence Nightingale, he underscored the integral role nurses play alongside doctors in boosting institutional reputation.

CM Saha announced the inauguration of a new IT lab at the Nursing College, a step toward improving educational facilities for nursing students. With an increase in medical seats from 5 to 7 previously to now around 400 MBBS seats, and potential for more, Tripura is set to see significant growth in healthcare education.

