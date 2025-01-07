Left Menu

Cramped Living: The Reality of Hong Kong's 'Coffin' Homes

Hong Kong struggles with extreme housing inequality, with 200,000 residents living in cramped sub-divided flats or 'coffin' homes. The government plans to eliminate these by 2049 through new regulations and increased public housing. The issue contributes to the city's social tensions and economic inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 04:31 IST
In the dense landscape of Hong Kong, housing remains a pressing issue. The city, known for its astronomical property prices, sees over 200,000 residents living in sub-divided flats. These cramped spaces often share basic facilities among multiple families, capturing the harshness of city life for its marginalized communities.

The former British colony, now under Chinese governance, is working to dismantle these living conditions by 2049, adjusting its policies to improve space and safety standards. Hong Kong's magnitude of inequality has been longstanding, positioning it atop Demographia's list as the world's most unaffordable city for 14 consecutive years.

Despite governmental efforts, many continue to reside in so-called 'coffin' homes due to high rents. Officials are pressing forward with plans to quintuple the city's public housing units, but the impact of these efforts remains to be seen in the face of systemic and enduring inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

