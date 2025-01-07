Malaysia and Singapore Forge Economic Zone in Johor

Malaysia and Singapore have finalized an agreement to establish a special economic zone in Johor, a southern Malaysian state, aimed at boosting investment and facilitating the movement of goods and individuals.

The announcement was made during a significant visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his cabinet to Malaysia. Wong highlighted the project's potential to enhance competitiveness and jointly attract investment.

Economic incentives like job creation and infrastructure funding underscore the initiative, with the two nations focusing on industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)