Germany's Emissions Dip: Economic Weakness, Mild Weather, and Robust Climate Policies Drive 3% Decline

Germany's greenhouse gas emissions fell by 3% in 2024 due to economic weakness, mild weather, and effective climate policies. The country's emissions were 36 million tons below the annual cap. Efforts in renewable energy significantly contributed to the reductions, showing the effectiveness of consistent climate policies.

Germany's greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by 3% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a report by the climate think tank Agora. The report attributes this decline to economic weakness, mild weather, and effective climate policies.

Emissions from Europe's largest economy fell to 656 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, marking a 48% reduction from 1990 levels and exceeding the annual cap by over 5%, as stipulated by its Climate Protection Act.

Despite slow progress in the transport and construction sectors, renewable energy in the electricity sector has shown remarkable results. Wind and solar energy accounted for 55% of consumption, underscoring the impact of consistent climate policies, according to Agora director Simon Mueller.

(With inputs from agencies.)

