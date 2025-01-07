Capital Infra Trust Pioneers First InvIT IPO of 2025

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust backed by Gawar Construction, has successfully secured Rs 703 crore from anchor investors, according to an exchange update.

The anchor round, attracting numerous domestic mutual funds and insurance firms, was detailed in a circular on the BSE's website on Monday, allocating 7.10 crore units to 27 entities at Rs 99 per unit, culminating in a transaction size of Rs 702.99 crore.

With its IPO set as the inaugural InvIT offering of 2025, Capital Infra Trust aims to raise Rs 1,578 crore, with proceeds earmarked for clearing SPV borrowings and debt repayment, establishing a significant milestone in India's infrastructure investment landscape.

