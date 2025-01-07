Capital Infra Trust Pioneers First InvIT IPO of 2025
Capital Infra Trust, sponsored by Gawar Construction, has raised Rs 703 crore from anchor investors. The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,077 crore and an OFS of Rs 501 crore, totaling Rs 1,578 crore. Proceeds will fund SPV loans and debt repayment.
- Country:
- India
Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust backed by Gawar Construction, has successfully secured Rs 703 crore from anchor investors, according to an exchange update.
The anchor round, attracting numerous domestic mutual funds and insurance firms, was detailed in a circular on the BSE's website on Monday, allocating 7.10 crore units to 27 entities at Rs 99 per unit, culminating in a transaction size of Rs 702.99 crore.
With its IPO set as the inaugural InvIT offering of 2025, Capital Infra Trust aims to raise Rs 1,578 crore, with proceeds earmarked for clearing SPV borrowings and debt repayment, establishing a significant milestone in India's infrastructure investment landscape.
