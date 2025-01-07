Left Menu

Capital Infra Trust Pioneers First InvIT IPO of 2025

Capital Infra Trust, sponsored by Gawar Construction, has raised Rs 703 crore from anchor investors. The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,077 crore and an OFS of Rs 501 crore, totaling Rs 1,578 crore. Proceeds will fund SPV loans and debt repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust backed by Gawar Construction, has successfully secured Rs 703 crore from anchor investors, according to an exchange update.

The anchor round, attracting numerous domestic mutual funds and insurance firms, was detailed in a circular on the BSE's website on Monday, allocating 7.10 crore units to 27 entities at Rs 99 per unit, culminating in a transaction size of Rs 702.99 crore.

With its IPO set as the inaugural InvIT offering of 2025, Capital Infra Trust aims to raise Rs 1,578 crore, with proceeds earmarked for clearing SPV borrowings and debt repayment, establishing a significant milestone in India's infrastructure investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025