India's Assurance Amid Emerging HMPV Cases

Two suspected HMPV cases have emerged in Nagpur, raising national attention. Despite recent cases across India, including Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Health Minister JP Nadda assures citizens of no cause for alarm. India's healthcare system remains vigilant, ready to tackle emerging health challenges and monitor respiratory illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Nagpur, two young patients, aged 13 and 7, have been identified as suspected carriers of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Their records have been forwarded to AIIMS Nagpur for further examination, confirmed Shashikant Shambharkar, Deputy Director of Health. These cases highlight ongoing surveillance efforts in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had previously identified three HMPV cases, two in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad, as part of their continuous monitoring of respiratory illnesses. Despite these findings, Health Minister JP Nadda reassures the public that this virus, first detected in 2001, poses no new threats.

Nadda stressed that both the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control are fully engaged in reviewing the situation alongside WHO. He assured that no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses has been noted in India, and vigilant health systems remain ready to respond to potential challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

