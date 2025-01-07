Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Global Contracts in Power Transmission

Larsen & Toubro, a leading player in the infrastructure sector, has announced securing substantial orders in both domestic and international markets, spanning India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Dubai.

In India, L&T will implement an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal. Internationally, they've clinched contracts including a pivotal substation project in Saudi Arabia, crucial for solar power evacuation, while in Kuwait, they're set to construct a 400kV substation. In Dubai, L&T will establish several Extra-High Voltage (EHV) substations to bolster the region's power transmission infrastructure.

As a USD 27 billion multinational enterprise, L&T continues to expand its footprint across geographies, engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects to high-tech manufacturing and services.

