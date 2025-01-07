Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Global Contracts in Power Transmission

Larsen & Toubro announced securing significant orders in both domestic and international markets, including substation projects in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The company continues to strengthen its power infrastructure capabilities through advanced distribution management systems and extra-high voltage substations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:11 IST
Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Global Contracts in Power Transmission
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro, a leading player in the infrastructure sector, has announced securing substantial orders in both domestic and international markets, spanning India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Dubai.

In India, L&T will implement an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal. Internationally, they've clinched contracts including a pivotal substation project in Saudi Arabia, crucial for solar power evacuation, while in Kuwait, they're set to construct a 400kV substation. In Dubai, L&T will establish several Extra-High Voltage (EHV) substations to bolster the region's power transmission infrastructure.

As a USD 27 billion multinational enterprise, L&T continues to expand its footprint across geographies, engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects to high-tech manufacturing and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025