Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Global Contracts in Power Transmission
Larsen & Toubro announced securing significant orders in both domestic and international markets, including substation projects in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The company continues to strengthen its power infrastructure capabilities through advanced distribution management systems and extra-high voltage substations globally.
Larsen & Toubro, a leading player in the infrastructure sector, has announced securing substantial orders in both domestic and international markets, spanning India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Dubai.
In India, L&T will implement an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal. Internationally, they've clinched contracts including a pivotal substation project in Saudi Arabia, crucial for solar power evacuation, while in Kuwait, they're set to construct a 400kV substation. In Dubai, L&T will establish several Extra-High Voltage (EHV) substations to bolster the region's power transmission infrastructure.
As a USD 27 billion multinational enterprise, L&T continues to expand its footprint across geographies, engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects to high-tech manufacturing and services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
