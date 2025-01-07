Empowering Rajasthan's Women: 'Rajasthan Maru Udaan' Takes Flight

The 'Rajasthan Maru Udaan' initiative, originally launched in Barmer, is set to expand across the entire state to empower women with a comprehensive approach starting January 9. Spearheaded by Barmer collector Tina Dabi, the program will include sessions on mental and physical health, skills training, personal finance, entrepreneurship, and self-defence.

A range of activities including workshops on millet cookies, environment conservation, and water and waste management, alongside health camps in vulnerable areas, will be held at district and Panchayat Samiti levels. The medical, health, industries, police, transport, agriculture, horticulture, and education departments have been roped in for the initiative, with funding partly sourced from the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana budget and CSR partnerships.

Initially, over 3,000 women participated in the pilot program launched on November 12 in Barmer, which concluded on November 29. This initiative aims to create a sustainable empowerment network, encouraging trained participants to become ambassadors and spread knowledge on health, finance, and skills to other women.

(With inputs from agencies.)