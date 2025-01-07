Prayagraj's Rath Yatra: A Cleanliness Call Ahead of Maha Kumbh

The Mayor of Prayagraj, Ganesh Kesarwani, launched a Rath Yatra on Tuesday aimed at promoting cleanliness in preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival. This initiative is a part of the Municipal Corporation's ongoing efforts to ensure a spotless city and to raise public awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

Speaking to ANI, Mayor Kesarwani emphasized the significance of the Yatra, describing it as an effort to connect people with cleanliness and ensure a clean experience for Maha Kumbh attendees. He elaborated that the world's largest rangoli and a three-phase cleaning initiative are also underway to emphasize the city's dedication to cleanliness.

Further highlighting the Yatra's symbolic significance, Mayor Kesarwani mentioned its starting point, Loknath, as a place historically associated with overcoming adversities. The event also draws attention to figures like Anaaj Wale Baba, who promotes environmental awareness by growing crops on his head, aligning with the festival's focus on peace and environmental consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)