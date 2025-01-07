Left Menu

Prayagraj's Rath Yatra: A Cleanliness Call Ahead of Maha Kumbh

The Mayor of Prayagraj has initiated a Rath Yatra to promote cleanliness before the Maha Kumbh festival. This initiative by the Municipal Corporation aims to raise public awareness about cleanliness and deliver a positive message to the vast number of devotees attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:38 IST
The Municipal Corporation organized a Rath Yatra to spread awareness among the people regarding cleanliness.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mayor of Prayagraj, Ganesh Kesarwani, launched a Rath Yatra on Tuesday aimed at promoting cleanliness in preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival. This initiative is a part of the Municipal Corporation's ongoing efforts to ensure a spotless city and to raise public awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

Speaking to ANI, Mayor Kesarwani emphasized the significance of the Yatra, describing it as an effort to connect people with cleanliness and ensure a clean experience for Maha Kumbh attendees. He elaborated that the world's largest rangoli and a three-phase cleaning initiative are also underway to emphasize the city's dedication to cleanliness.

Further highlighting the Yatra's symbolic significance, Mayor Kesarwani mentioned its starting point, Loknath, as a place historically associated with overcoming adversities. The event also draws attention to figures like Anaaj Wale Baba, who promotes environmental awareness by growing crops on his head, aligning with the festival's focus on peace and environmental consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

