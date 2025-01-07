Russian Oil Output Falls Below OPEC+ Target

In a significant development, Russia has reported a decrease in crude oil production for December, falling below the OPEC+ target. According to Bloomberg News, the country produced 8.971 million barrels per day.

This move marks a potential shift in the oil production landscape and could influence global oil prices. Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential consequences.

The implications of Russia's production cut are yet to be fully understood, but it highlights the country's strategic maneuvers within the OPEC+ framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)