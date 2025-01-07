Left Menu

Russian Oil Output Falls Below OPEC+ Target

Russia announced a reduction in crude oil production below the OPEC+ target for December. The nation reported pumping 8.971 million barrels of crude per day during the last month, according to Bloomberg News. The impact of this production cut on global oil markets remains to be seen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:44 IST
In a significant development, Russia has reported a decrease in crude oil production for December, falling below the OPEC+ target. According to Bloomberg News, the country produced 8.971 million barrels per day.

This move marks a potential shift in the oil production landscape and could influence global oil prices. Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential consequences.

The implications of Russia's production cut are yet to be fully understood, but it highlights the country's strategic maneuvers within the OPEC+ framework.

