Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds CAT 2024 Exam Results Amidst Controversy

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition contesting CAT 2024 results critical for IIM admissions. The petitioner cited discrepancies in the answer key, claiming it skewed results. The court found no substantial grounds for intervention, while IIM Calcutta defended the exam's integrity, despite concerns over transparency and expert review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:49 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds CAT 2024 Exam Results Amidst Controversy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition challenging the legitimacy of the CAT 2024 examination results. The outcome of this exam is vital for entry into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other leading business schools. The petition was initiated by a candidate who alleged that errors in the official answer key had profoundly affected the exam results. However, the bench found no justification for interference.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, during the January 3 hearing, remarked that the court's role in competitive examination disputes is generally reserved for instances of considerable error. The petitioner's claim revolved around an alleged mistake in a question, supported by feedback from coaching centers and peer candidates. Notably, 272 objections were registered concerning the questioned item, yet IIM Calcutta, responsible for the exam, failed to clarify the correctness of its answer.

The case also raised transparency issues, as the identities of expert reviewers were not disclosed. Videos from coaching institutes highlighting discrepancies were presented to the court. IIM Calcutta's counsel, Senior Advocate Arvind Nayar, rejected the petition vigorously, arguing that subject matter experts had thoroughly vetted the objections. Despite debates over their conclusions, the qualifications of these experts were presented confidentially to the court. The petitioner drew parallels to a prior Delhi High Court decision concerning CLAT exam rectifications, criticizing IIM Calcutta's opaqueness. The candidate argued that the premature results announcement hindered legal recourse, with the exam occurring on November 24, provisional answers on December 3, and final results on December 19. A call was made for an expert reassessment of the disputed answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025