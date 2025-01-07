Bihar Bandh Called Over BPSC Exam Leak Scandal

Purnea Member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav, has declared a state-wide 'Bihar Bandh' scheduled for January 12. This comes in light of allegations concerning the leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam papers, impacting numerous students and aspirants across the state. Yadav has praised the proactive response of the Bihar Governor, who has promised a comprehensive investigation into the scandal and action against those responsible.

In his statement to ANI, Yadav emphasized the Governor's willingness to address their concerns, noting the assurance of fairness for affected students. "The authorities have vowed to conduct a thorough probe," Yadav stated, urging widespread participation in the 'Bihar Bandh' to support the student cause.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has declined to review allegations of widespread malpractice during the 70th BPSC Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna advised petitioners to bring their issues before the Patna High Court. Observers noted the alleged use of excessive police force on peaceful demonstrators demanding exam cancellations.

Earlier, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor was granted 'unconditional bail' shortly after being incarcerated for refusing to pay a bail bond related to his protest against the BPSC. Kishor, who had been on a hunger strike since January 2 supporting student protests, reiterated the importance of public strength in the face of alleged examination irregularities.

Amid growing demands, students insist on the annulment of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 due to alleged leaks in the examination papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)