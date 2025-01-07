Uttarakhand's CM Dhami Engages with PM Modi on State's Development and Tourism Initiatives

After a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted significant discussions on various developmental schemes for the state. The meeting, held in the nation's capital, was an opportunity for CM Dhami to acquire valuable guidance from the Prime Minister.

CM Dhami formally invited the Prime Minister to Uttarakhand for the National Games and elaborated on the preparations underway. He emphasized the positive impact these games could have on state youth. During the meeting, Dhami presented blueprints for projects spanning tourism, employment, and infrastructure, seeking central government support.

The Chief Minister also shed light on the winter yatra, noting the increased participation of devotees this year. This influx is enhancing the state's tourism sector and local economy. In response, the Prime Minister expressed eagerness and assured the state's initiatives would receive full support from the central government.

