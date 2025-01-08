Flutter Faces Challenges as NFL Winning Streak Impacts Earnings

Flutter, recognized as the world's largest online betting entity, announced that it anticipates a sharp decrease in 2024 earnings at its U.S. FanDuel brand. This comes after a remarkable winning streak by American football gamblers.

The NFL season has reportedly been the most customer-friendly since the 2018 lifting of the U.S. sports betting ban. This season has seen the highest rate of NFL favorites securing victories in nearly two decades.

The company has adjusted its U.S. revenue forecasts to be approximately $370 million lower than its prior guidance midpoint, while adjusted earnings are set to come in about $205 million below expectations.

