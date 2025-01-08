Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: Key Battles and Strategies Unveiled

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5. The BJP is attacking AAP on corruption charges, while AAP focuses on its governance record. Congress struggles to regain its former dominance. As political parties ramp up their campaigns, questions about governance and development dominate the discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:42 IST
Posters and hoardings are being removed from Delhi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is preparing for its Assembly elections on February 5, as the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect. Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates, prompting officials to start clearing election-related materials, such as posters and hoardings, across the capital.

The election will occur in a single phase, with a vote count scheduled for February 8. Key dates include January 17 as the deadline for nominations, January 18 for nomination scrutiny, and January 20 as the final date for candidate withdrawal. The Model Code of Conduct, effective with the announcement, will govern the election process in Delhi until its completion.

The voter list, finalized on January 6, 2025, shows an increase in voter registration, with a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters. Amid growing political fervor, the BJP has escalated its campaign, critiquing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged corruption in the Excise Policy case. At the same time, the AAP is focusing on showcasing its successes in education and healthcare sectors. Meanwhile, the Congress, having lost significant influence in recent elections, aims to reclaim its past prominence, yet the AAP's dominance remains a formidable challenge for both rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

